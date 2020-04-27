Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Julie Andrews Launches New 'Julie's Library' Podcast!

Julie Andrews Launches New 'Julie's Library' Podcast!

Just Jared Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Julie Andrews is staying busy during while self-quarantining! The 84-year-old Oscar winner is launching a new podcast, titled Julie’s Library: Story Time with Julie Andrews, where she will be reading children’s books for fans. Julie and daughter Emma Walton Hamilton, who is an award-winning writer and educator, will be reading their favorite children’s books on [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.