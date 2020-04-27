Here's How to Vote for the Top 20 on 'American Idol' 2020

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Voting for the American Idol Top 20 is now open! On Sunday night (April 26) the Top 20 all performed remotely from their homes for the first time in the show’s history. CHECK OUT: ‘American Idol’ 2020: Top 20 Performs From Home – Watch Now! Now that the show is over, fans can vote to [...] 👓 View full article

