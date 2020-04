Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A day after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor explained the controversies regarding her having tested corona positive last month; the Lucknow Police pasted a notice at her house, asking her to record her statement.



Kanika Kapoor has been charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous... 👓 View full article