Post Malone's Nirvana Charity Set Isn't All Bad, Y'Know Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Watch it back now...



*Post Malone* chaired a special Nirvana tribute set for charity over the weekend.



News of his intentions garnered a mixed reception, but the rapper gained warm words from Courtney Love and Nirvana bass player Krist Novoselic.



Hosting the live broadcast, Post Malone covered some Nirvana classics and deep cuts, asking fans to donate during the broadcast.



In all, he raised more than $3 million for charity, donated to The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO).



Watch the performance in full below.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

Watch it back now...*Post Malone* chaired a special Nirvana tribute set for charity over the weekend.News of his intentions garnered a mixed reception, but the rapper gained warm words from Courtney Love and Nirvana bass player Krist Novoselic.Hosting the live broadcast, Post Malone covered some Nirvana classics and deep cuts, asking fans to donate during the broadcast.In all, he raised more than $3 million for charity, donated to The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO).Watch the performance in full below.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this