Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Post Malone's Nirvana Charity Set Isn't All Bad, Y'Know

Post Malone's Nirvana Charity Set Isn't All Bad, Y'Know

Clash Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Post Malone's Nirvana Charity Set Isn't All Bad, Y'KnowWatch it back now...

*Post Malone* chaired a special Nirvana tribute set for charity over the weekend.

News of his intentions garnered a mixed reception, but the rapper gained warm words from Courtney Love and Nirvana bass player Krist Novoselic.

Hosting the live broadcast, Post Malone covered some Nirvana classics and deep cuts, asking fans to donate during the broadcast.

In all, he raised more than $3 million for charity, donated to The United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organization (WHO).

Watch the performance in full below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this