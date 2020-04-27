Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Robert Pattinson Not Relaxing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown to Ensure He Stays Fit for 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson Not Relaxing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown to Ensure He Stays Fit for 'The Batman'

AceShowbiz Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
The actor best known for his portrayal as Edward Cullen in 'Twilight' is said to have difficulties in maintaining his figure since coronavirus put the production of his upcoming movie on indefinite hiatus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Zoe Kravitz training for Catwoman in lockdown

Zoe Kravitz training for Catwoman in lockdown 01:32

 Zoe Kravitz training for Catwoman in lockdown She is playing the role of Gotham City burglar Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves's upcoming take on the DC Comics superhero, 'The Batman', which stars Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight. Production on the movie is currently suspended but Zoe has been keeping in...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warner Bros pushes back release date for 'The Batman' and other major films [Video]

Warner Bros pushes back release date for 'The Batman' and other major films

Robert Pattinson's first go-around as the legendary superhero was originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:16Published
Warner Bros. Pushes Back Release Date for 'The Batman' and Other Major Films [Video]

Warner Bros. Pushes Back Release Date for 'The Batman' and Other Major Films

Warner Bros. Pushes Back Release Date for 'The Batman' and Other Major Films Robert Pattinson's first go-around as the legendary superhero was originally scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:16Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this