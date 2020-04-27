Robert Pattinson Not Relaxing Amid COVID-19 Lockdown to Ensure He Stays Fit for 'The Batman'
Monday, 27 April 2020 () The actor best known for his portrayal as Edward Cullen in 'Twilight' is said to have difficulties in maintaining his figure since coronavirus put the production of his upcoming movie on indefinite hiatus.
