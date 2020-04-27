Douglas Dare, Manu Delago Link In This Beautiful Performance Clip

Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

'Wherever You Are' is a riveting watch...



*Douglas Dare* and *Manu Delgao* shared an emotional acoustic duet of ‘Wherever You Are’ over the weekend.



The performance took place during Sea Change’s free online festival, where the duo presented a stripped version of the song, from Dare’s album 'Milkteeth' released back in February. Dare’s angelic voice was accompanied by Delago’s soft touch on handpan drum, creating a therapeutic and calming sound.



This isn’t the first time the pair have collaborated on a song - the co-wrote the track ‘Abrupt’ for Delago’s 2017 album ‘Metromonk.’ Even before social distancing existed, the duo recorded their pieces separately and never performed live together, and the trend continues during the lockdown as they collaborate remotely from each artist’s respective home.



Douglas Dare’s upcoming shows in support of his album release have been postponed, but that hasn’t stopped him from performing. In addition to his set for the festival, Dare can be found playing the piano and singing on Instagram and Facebook livestreams, and also taking part in other online gigs like Blogotheque’s #StayAwayShows.



He has yet to mention any new music, but stream ‘MilkTeeth’ now and stay tuned for more of his live shows on his socials.



'Milkteeth' is out now.



Words: *Caroline Edwards*



