Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

If you’re a fan of musical theater (and even if you’re not) – you must watch this video! So many stars got together for the Stephen Sondheim 90th Birthday concert, “Take Me To The World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration.” The concert was a fundraiser for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), and one of [...] 👓 View full article