Good News: Chiefs’ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Joins Front Lines of Coronavirus Pandemic Months After Super Bowl Win Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine, is now fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak only months after his Super Bowl victory. Chiefs starting right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who has a doctorate in medicine, is now fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak only months after his Super Bowl victory. 👓 View full article

