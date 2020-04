Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's Split Had 'Nothing to Do' with Cheating Rumors Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Word spread today that Kristin Cavallari‘s divorce papers accused Jay Cutler of “inappropriate marital conduct,” and now, a source is speaking out about the rumors that they may have cheated. “Kristin and Jay had been having problems for a long time. They hadn’t spent much time together in recent months,” a source told People. “On [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Bang Media - Published 6 hours ago Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce 01:17 Kristin Cavallari has reportedly already filed for divorce from Jay Cutler, with sources claiming papers were filed two days before she made their split news public on Sunday (26.04.20). You Might Like

Tweets about this