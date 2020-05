Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Leonardo DiCaprio holds onto pup Jack in his arms while heading to the beach for an afternoon stroll in Los Angeles on Sunday (April 26). The -year-old actor and huskies Jack, and his sister Jill, hit the sand to get out of the house for a little fresh air. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics [...] 👓 View full article