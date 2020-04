From ‘Jolene’ to ‘Wish You Were Here,’ What’s Your Favorite Miley Cyrus Cover? Vote! Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Miley Cyrus performed a fiery take on Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" on Saturday (April 25) as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live's second-ever at-home episode. Now Billboard wants to know which cover by Cyrus is your favorite! 👓 View full article

