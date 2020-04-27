Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'America's Got Talent' & 'World of Dance' Set Premiere Dates in May

'America's Got Talent' & 'World of Dance' Set Premiere Dates in May

Just Jared Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Reality competition shows America’s Got Talent and World of Dance have revealed the dates they’re coming back on NBC. Via TVLine, NBC has set premiere dates for both shows on Tuesday, May 26. Season 15 of AGT, which welcome back judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum and new judge Sofia Vergara, will have [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Beyond Moving movie

Beyond Moving movie 01:57

 Beyond Moving - A film by Vikram Dasgupta - Official Trailer When a young Siphe November leaves his small township in South Africa to follow his dreams at Canada’s National Ballet School, he begins a remarkable journey that reveals deeply personal pulses of family, prejudice, expectation, loss,...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Reschedules Upcoming North America Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Crisis | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Reschedules Upcoming North America Tour Dates Amid Coronavirus Crisis | Billboard News

BTS is rescheduling the upcoming North America dates for its world tour amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NBC Sets Premiere Dates for ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘World of Dance’

NBC Sets Premiere Dates for ‘America’s Got Talent,’ ‘World of Dance’Despite the coronavirus pandemic, NBC will have some new programming to air this summer. The network on Monday announced that “America’s Got Talent” and...
The Wrap


Tweets about this