Emily Ratajkowski Gives Herself a Haircut in Quarantine Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Emily Ratajkowski gave herself a haircut in her self-isolation and she looks great! The 28-year-old model posted a photo to her Instagram account with the caption, “Gave myself a haircut and went for a drive so.” Fans quickly began commenting, “PERFECTION,” “Love the hair cut,” and “Ughh i need you to cut my dead ends [...] 👓 View full article

0

