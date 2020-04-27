Tyson Foods Chairman Warns Meat Could Disappear From Supermarkets: The ‘Supply Chain is Breaking’
Monday, 27 April 2020 () John Tyson, the board chairman of Tyson Foods -- one of the biggest meat processors in the United States -- warned on Sunday that the "food supply chain is breaking" and could result in the disappearance of meat from store shelves.
Tyson Board Chairman Says the Food Supply Chain Is 'Breaking' In an ad, board chairman John Tyson wrote that "millions of pounds of meat" will disappear due to plants closing over COVID-19. He explained that livestock will be depopulated and farmers won't have anywhere to sell them. John Tyson, via...
