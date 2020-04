You Might Like

Tweets about this Charles RT @AFarray: Did all that clowning for nothing. Smh https://t.co/uyM6q0DPsj 2 seconds ago Pêche 💕⭐⭐⭐ RT @1776Stonewall: Fox News cuts ties with Diamond and Silk because they had the nerve to question the accuracy of the Wuhan virus death to… 3 seconds ago Hillary’s Shoe Goes Bye-Bye❌ RT @DailyCaller: Fox News Reportedly Cuts Ties With Diamond & Silk https://t.co/dN6iavTLXL 4 seconds ago Edward RT @kylegriffin1: Fox News has cut ties with Diamond & Silk. The sudden split comes after the siblings have come under fire for promoting… 4 seconds ago R. D. Peters RT @KatiePhang: Thoughts and prayers... https://t.co/x8631CodFI 10 seconds ago Charles RT @keithboykin: The jig is up for Diamond and Silk at Fox News. But who knows? Trump may hire these two clowns to work at the White House.… 10 seconds ago Alex RT @MollyJongFast: Diamond & silk getting the old Trish Regan.... https://t.co/y9TiK5V3vC 13 seconds ago Roy Popkin Fox News Cuts Ties With Diamond & Silk https://t.co/U6Mu2uOSyY via @thedailybeast Dumbasses are dumbasses. Bu… https://t.co/53cr8rGz4y 17 seconds ago