You Might Like

Tweets about this DancesWithMyWolf RT @B52Malmet: White House releases coronavirus testing plan, claims most of its work is done. What a sick joke. The feds have done little… 13 minutes ago D 🤡 T 🖤The CLOWN’S BIG LIE. KILLING AMERICANS FOR FUN , PROFIT, AND TO SHOW INCOMPETENCE KILLS ! 🤡👅🇸🇦💩🖤 White House rel… https://t.co/yyO0Arlr4E 18 minutes ago theantiviral WHAT KILLS CORONAVIRUS? WHITE HOUSE RELEASES INFO https://t.co/Sv3d6RRjmV 30 minutes ago SCOTTY SIMMONS White House Releases Coronavirus Testing Blueprint https://t.co/QYlzt7UPTN 43 minutes ago Meg White House Releases New Coronavirus Testing Blueprint, Labels Federal Government ‘Supplier of Last Resort’… https://t.co/qljyeVbEWf 43 minutes ago CorbaTheGeek OH THANK GOD! WE CAN ALL GO BACK TO WORK NOW! [This is sarcasm @realDonaldTrump.] "White House releases coronavirus… https://t.co/leLpVWqYJQ 53 minutes ago Austin Live & Local https://t.co/q1bIRBjDj8 Updated at 6:45 p.m. ET The White House released a blueprint for states on coronavirus test… https://t.co/5Wy14Tx5Bt 1 hour ago Vishnu Live "White House releases coronavirus testing strategy – and claims most of its work is done" https://t.co/9lKoIH4dws 2 hours ago