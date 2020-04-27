‘American Idol’ Top 20 Wonder: What Would It Be Like to Win From Home? Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Billboard hopped on the phone with the American Idol top 20 to find out who their dream collaborators are for the finale and the challlenges of performing from home. 👓 View full article

"American Idol" went virtual last night with all 20 contestants performing from their living rooms, back yards, and patios. Host Ryan Seacrest and the judges watched from the comfort of their own homes.

