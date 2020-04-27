Reuters reports Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar is secure in his job. President Donald Trump on Sunday rejected reports that he was planning to fire Azar, saying he was doing an “excellent job.” On Saturday, the Wall Street Journal and Politico reported that the Trump...
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Teresa Sullivan RT @Mediaite: Trump Dismisses 'Very Unfair Question' From Fox on Why HHS Secretary Alex Azar Is Still in His Job https://t.co/3rtPXBVYXI 9 minutes ago
Mike Walker Trump Dismisses 'Very Unfair Question' From Fox on Why HHS Secretary Alex Azar Is Still in His Job
https://t.co/5gqHyH3Fbs 41 minutes ago
Mediaite Trump Dismisses 'Very Unfair Question' From Fox on Why HHS Secretary Alex Azar Is Still in His Job https://t.co/3rtPXBVYXI 42 minutes ago