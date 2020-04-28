Connie Britton Is Returning to '9-1-1' for the Season 3 Finale!

Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

It was just announced that Connie Britton is returning to the series 9-1-1 for the two-part season three finale! The Emmy-nominated actress played 911 operator Abby Clark in the first season of the Ryan Murphy series, but she left at the end of the season. At the time, Abby was in a relationship with Oliver [...] 👓 View full article

