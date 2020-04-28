Connie Britton Is Returning to '9-1-1' for the Season 3 Finale!
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () It was just announced that Connie Britton is returning to the series 9-1-1 for the two-part season three finale! The Emmy-nominated actress played 911 operator Abby Clark in the first season of the Ryan Murphy series, but she left at the end of the season. At the time, Abby was in a relationship with Oliver [...]
Westworld 3x08 "Crisis Theory" Season 3 Episode 8 Promo trailer HD (Season Finale) - Time to face the music. Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.
For Life 1x13 "Fathers" Season 1 Episode 13 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - When Maskins and Cyrus Hunt try to thwart Aaron's attempt at a retrial, Aaron is forced to attempt a desperate move, risking..
The Flash 6x19 "Success is Assured" Season 6 Episode 19 Promo trailer (Season Finale) - SEASON FINALE - Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse...