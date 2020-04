Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

Josh Gad made the internet so happy this week after he reunited the original cast of The Goonies for the first episode of his Reunited Apart series. Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Corey Feldman, Jeff Cohen, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton and Kerri Green all called into the virtual reunion where they reminisced about the movie. [...] 👓 View full article