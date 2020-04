Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

*Hundred

On: Disney+, Hotstar

Dir: Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, Taher Shabbir

Cast: Lara Dutta, Rinku Rajguru

Rating:

*



In The Lotus Eater, British writer W Somerset Maugham had stated, "Very few people know where to look for happiness; fewer still find it." This was probably the theme directors Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh... 👓 View full article