Joe Jonas Mingles With Tina Fey and Matthew McConaughey in New Travel Series

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Debuting on Quibi on April 27, the Jonas Brothers member's 'Cup of Joe' features highlights from his 2019 trip around the world and other famous guests, including his wife Sophie Turner.
Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: Cup Of Joe Trailer

Cup Of Joe Trailer 00:49

 Cup Of Joe Season 1 Trailer an eight-part travel series starring the Jonas Brothers brother. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Sophie Turner hopes Survive makes mental health sufferers 'feel less alone' [Video]

Sophie Turner hopes Survive makes mental health sufferers 'feel less alone'

Sophie Turner hopes Survive makes mental health sufferers 'feel less alone' The actress stars in the series which just launched on the new streaming service Quibi - which is targeted at younger viewers..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:01Published

Watch Joe Jonas Travel the World With Sophie Turner, Tina Fey and More in Cup of Joe Trailer

Joe Jonas gets by (in a new city) with a little help from his friends. See for yourself in the new trailer for his travel series Cup of Joe. Launching on Quibi...
E! Online

Watch Joe Jonas Explore the World in Trailer For His New Quibi Travel Series

Joe Jonas unveiled the trailer for his new Quibi series, Cup of Joe, on Monday (April 27).
Billboard.com

