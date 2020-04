Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Doctors hoped to take Nick Cordero off a ventilator today (April 27), but he will remain on it after developing a new fever in the morning. The 41-year-old Broadway actor’s wife Amanda Kloots took to her Instagram Stories to explain what happened amid his battle with coronavirus. Nick developed a fever on Monday morning, which [...] 👓 View full article