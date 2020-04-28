Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Tops Netflix Charts Upon Debut
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Becoming a popular pick amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Sam Hargrave-directed action film beats 'Outer Banks' series, the animated 'The Willoughbys' and Michael Shannon's new drama 'Waco'.
Playing a mercenary who's hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord, Chris Hemsworth really puts the hammer down in his new Netflix action thriller, "Extraction". The actor tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel what it was like to shoot the movie in India and what he's been up to in...