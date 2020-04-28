Global  

Chris Hemsworth's 'Extraction' Tops Netflix Charts Upon Debut

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Becoming a popular pick amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Sam Hargrave-directed action film beats 'Outer Banks' series, the animated 'The Willoughbys' and Michael Shannon's new drama 'Waco'.
Credit: ETCanada - Published
 Playing a mercenary who's hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime lord, Chris Hemsworth really puts the hammer down in his new Netflix action thriller, "Extraction". The actor tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel what it was like to shoot the movie in India and what he's been up to in...

Chris Hemsworth and the director of the Netflix movie Extraction, Sam Hargrave, decide how Hemsworth's mercenary Tyler Rake would fight using everyday household objects. Release Date: April 24, 2020..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:40Published
It's time to go behind the scenes of the Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 05:35Published

Chris Hemsworth's crowded, action-packed 'Extraction'

Chris Hemsworth stars as a jaded mercenary in Netflix's crowded, Bangladesh-set action thriller "Extraction." (April 22)  
USATODAY.com

How ‘Extraction’ Director Sam Hargrave Went From Captain America’s Stunt Double to Directing Thor (Video)

How ‘Extraction’ Director Sam Hargrave Went From Captain America’s Stunt Double to Directing Thor (Video)Sam Hargrave has pulled off a rare feat, going from stunt doubling Chris Evans as Captain America in 2014’s “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” to...
The Wrap

