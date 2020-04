Naga Chaitanya turns chef, bakes for Samantha Akkineni's midnight birthday party Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Telugu actress Samantha Akkineni turned a year older on April 28, 2020, and she was seen celebrating her special day with near and dear ones. Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya hosted a sweet little party for the birthday girl at their home.



Chaitanya also baked a cake for his wife, and the actress shared a time-lapse video on... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article

