Darren Criss Mourns the Death of His Dad - Read His Touching Post
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Darren Criss is mourning the death of his father, Charles William Criss Jr. The 33-year-old former Glee actor took to Instagram on Monday (April 27) to pay tribute to his late father in a touching post. “Bill Criss has left the building. After many years of coping with a rare heart condition — which, true [...]
Darren Criss Mourns Death of His Dad The former 'Glee' star took to Instagram to reveal the news. His father, Bill Criss, passed away at the age of 78. He had a rare heart condition for "many years". Darren Criss, via Instagram Darren Criss, via Instagram The actor praised his dad for being an...
Darren Criss has paid tribute to his late father Charles William Criss, Jr. in a heartbreaking statement on Instagram in which remember his dad, who passed away on Sunday after years of battling a rare..