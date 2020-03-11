|
Great British Bake Off: Paul Hollywood says new series could still air this summer
|
|
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
'Bake Off' is due to return for its 11th series in August
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host
Matt Lucas Is the New 'Great British Bake Off' Host Lucas has been confirmed as the new co-host alongside Noel Fielding, while Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will be back as judges. Matt Lucas, via..
Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Matt Lucas replaces Sandi Toksvig on The Great British Bake Off
Matt Lucas has joined The Great British Bake Off as its new co-host. The former Little Britain star, 46, replaces Sandi Toksvig and will present alongside Noel Fielding. He will join the flagship..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this