You Might Like

Tweets about this Telly Talk #AshutoshKaushik tied the knot on April 26 https://t.co/0a0KRiqi5J 1 minute ago #ईशान#(भावी प्रधानमंत्री) ॐ🙏👌 💪🇮🇳🐯 RT @IndiaTVShowbiz: #BiggBoss2 winner #AshutoshKaushik tied the knot on his terrace amid #lockdown https://t.co/9DX0ekr8C4 8 minutes ago sharef Bigg Boss Season 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik gets married in lockdown https://t.co/u2WaWLRu25 https://t.co/ieWckaRxcC 12 minutes ago IndiaTV ShowBiz #BiggBoss2 winner #AshutoshKaushik tied the knot on his terrace amid #lockdown https://t.co/9DX0ekr8C4 17 minutes ago Gupshupto Bigg Boss Winner Ashutosh Kaushik MARRIED SECRETLY in LOCKDOWN FULL VIDEO | DONATES Weddin Money to PMCares… https://t.co/qm0PIpVi3c 21 minutes ago Desimartini Ex-Bigg Boss winner #AshutoshKaushik ties the knot at home during the #lockdown, says wedding don't need to be wast… https://t.co/EcYul4F5Y2 22 minutes ago Koimoi.com Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Ties The Knot On His Terrace Amid Lockdown; Donates Wedding Expense To PM CARES… https://t.co/ydwciBFC8m 41 minutes ago FilmiBeat Bigg Boss 2 Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Gets Married On His Terrace Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown https://t.co/4Ddha2Id9W… https://t.co/CSaNS1FHXF 1 hour ago