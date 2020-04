Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Irrfan Khan has been admitted to a city hospital. According to a news portal the actor’s health suddenly deteriorated and he has been admitted in the ICU. In 2018 the actor had announced that he had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour. He travelled abroad for treatment and had also wrapped the shoot of ‘Angrezi Medium’, which hit the screens before the lockdown. 👓 View full article