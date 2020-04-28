Yxng Bane Announces 'Quarantime: The Lost Files' Mixtape Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

It's an 11 track release...



*Yxng Bane* has confirmed plans for new 'Quarantime: The Lost Files' mixtape.



The project was launched just before lockdown, with the UK rap artist aiming to use his spare time wisely.



Throwing ideas around, he recruited a slew of close friends, building something unique in the process.



Put together in the past six months, 'Quarantime: The Lost Files' is hosted by Charlie Sloth, and features Headie One, D Block Europe, K-Trap, Kojo Funds, and M Huncho.



Lead single 'Are You Mad?' is out now, an addictive rap burner that finds Yxng Bane sparring with K-Trap.



Tune in now.



