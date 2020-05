Comedienne Bharti Singh to judge videos on VMate app, winners to get cash rewards Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

The campaign, titled #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati, offers VMate users an opportunity to earn cash rewards up to Rs 3 crore by creating videos. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this