Rahul Bose all set to reveal his secret lockdown wellness hacks Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Actor Rahul Bose will reveal his secret lockdown wellness hacks on Being Yoga, India's first Virtual Wellness Festival.



At a time when the world is amidst a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, personalities from different walks of life are coming together to conduct a virtual yoga wellness festival.



"I am really... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this TwistArticle Actor #RahulBose will reveal his “secret lockdown wellness hacks” on Being Yoga, India’s first Virtual Wellness Fes… https://t.co/Xi85TT9uLz 54 minutes ago News Today 24x7 Rahul Bose all set to reveal his secret lockdown wellness hacks https://t.co/sv7KlHASne 1 hour ago