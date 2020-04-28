Global  

Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano changes tune on his accuser Tara Reade amid new developments

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, who was criticized for her continued support of presumed 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden amid sexual assault allegations levied by Tara Reade, did an about-face on Monday night. 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: NY Democratic Presidential Primary Has Been Canceled

NY Democratic Presidential Primary Has Been Canceled 00:21

 As an uncontested primary with no other candidates on the ballot, former vice-president Joe Biden has been declared the winner. Congressional primaries will still be held. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Accuser Told Neighbor About Alleged Assault [Video]

Biden Accuser Told Neighbor About Alleged Assault

A former neighbor of Tara Reade has come forward to corroborate part of Reade’s claims.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:33Published
Witnesses Corroborate Biden Sex Assault Allegations [Video]

Witnesses Corroborate Biden Sex Assault Allegations

A former staffer in Joe Biden's Senate office has accused the Democratic presidential nominee of sexual assault. The staffer, Tara Reade, says Biden put his fingers insider her vagina in a..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:56Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Alyssa Milano Caves To Backlash, Gives Support To Biden Accuser Tara Reade

'I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder'
Daily Caller

Pelosi Praised Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Ford’s ‘Courage,’ But Ignores Biden Accuser Tara Reade

"We must #BelieveSurvivors. I’m proud to stand with my Democratic colleagues in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford."
Daily Caller

Tweets about this

JamesElmay

MissJames RT @JonathanTurley: Biden supporter Alyssa Milano was a vocal figure in the Kavanaugh hearings. She just tweeted out “I hear and see you, T… 5 seconds ago

sunnyek

edith🌟🌟🌟K*A*G🇺🇸❤️M*A*G*A✝️🙏 RT @CaliTrumpLady: Well well. Isn't this interesting. Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano changes tune on his accuser Tara Reade amid new d… 8 seconds ago

dma4him

🇺🇸✝️D.Marie✝️🇺🇸 RT @ItoniLl: Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano changes tune on his accuser Tara Reade amid new developments https://t.co/z7wq3jlbVB How DI… 8 seconds ago

vrosalia2

Boy from Brooklyn 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 RT @Mhdude1Mhdude1: Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano changes tune on his accuser Tara Reade amid new developments https://t.co/PRUAqHnANw… 9 seconds ago

zoneqone

ZONEQONE @Alyssa_Milano THIS IS ON YOU BIDEN SUPPORTER. https://t.co/3Ve2zXm5hi 3 minutes ago