Joe Biden supporter Alyssa Milano changes tune on his accuser Tara Reade amid new developments
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Actress-turned-activist Alyssa Milano, who was criticized for her continued support of presumed 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden amid sexual assault allegations levied by Tara Reade, did an about-face on Monday night.
As an uncontested primary with no other candidates on the ballot, former vice-president Joe Biden has been declared the winner. Congressional primaries will still be held. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.