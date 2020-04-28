Irrfan admitted to the ICU for colon infection Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Irrfan Khan hit headlines for being admitted to the ICU today at a city hospital. Confirming the same, the actor official spokesperson gave an update about the actor’s health in a statement, “Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mumbai Mirror Actor @irrfank has been admitted for a colon infection. More details here- https://t.co/LWz2LU3aW8 16 seconds ago #तुमचाच_अंकित RT @taran_adarsh: Statement on #IrrfanKhan’s health... OFFICIAL STATEMENT... “Yes, it is true that Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokil… 21 seconds ago आसिम अख़्तर चौधरी RT @ANI: Actor Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated.… 1 minute ago 🇼​🇦​🇱​🇮​ 🇧​🇦​🇸​🇭​🇦 RT @Outlookindia: Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer in 2018, has been admitted to the intensive care unit of… 3 minutes ago khirod kumar sahu RT @otvnews: Actor Irrfan Khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone upda… 4 minutes ago