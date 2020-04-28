Irrfan admitted to the ICU for colon infection
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Irrfan Khan hit headlines for being admitted to the ICU today at a city hospital. Confirming the same, the actor official spokesperson gave an update about the actor’s health in a statement, “Yes it is true that Irrfan khan is admitted to ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai because of a colon infection. We would keep everyone updated. He is under doctor’s observation. His strength and courage have helped him battle and fight so far and we are sure with his tremendous willpower and prayers of all his well wishers, he will recover soon”.