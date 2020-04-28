|
Lil Nas X, Miley Cyrus, Oprah Join Facebook and Instagram’s 2020 Graduation Livestream
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus, Oprah, Lil Nas X and Awkwafina will all take part in a live stream Graduation ceremony on May 15 at 2 p.m. ET.
