Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Jonathan Scott Reveals He Never Watched Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's 'New Girl' Until They Started Dating!

Jonathan Scott Reveals He Never Watched Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's 'New Girl' Until They Started Dating!

Just Jared Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Jonathan Scott revealed that he did not ever watch his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel‘s show New Girl until they began dating. “I remember hearing She & Him songs on the radio or at a restaurant and I never knew that was you. It’s the same with New Girl. I had never seen New Girl until we [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Published
News video: Xandr’s Scott: ‘Creative Is Evolving to Meet the Temperament of the New Viewer’

Xandr’s Scott: ‘Creative Is Evolving to Meet the Temperament of the New Viewer’ 03:52

 Consumption is changing for audiences who are now stuck at home, says Xandr’s head of video market development for EMEA Austin Scott. Device usage and the amount of content that people have an appetite for has surged. That has opened an opportunity for streaming companies: We’ve seen the launch...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite [Video]

Travis Scott Debuted New Song On Fortnite

More than 12 million fans logged into Fortnite Thursday for the debut of Travis Scott's new single. The Grammy-nominated rapper debuted his new song "Astronomical" in the online video game. According..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Top 10 New Girl Jokes That Will Never Get Old [Video]

Top 10 New Girl Jokes That Will Never Get Old

Some jokes don’t age well, but these are “New Girl” jokes that will never get old. For this list, we’ll be looking at those jokes and gags from the sitcom “New Girl” that continue to make..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 14:18Published

Recent related news from verified sources

How Jonathan Scott's Romance With Zooey Deschanel Is Thriving During Quarantine

If you're going to be stuck at home with someone, Jonathan Scott highly recommends it be Zooey Deschanel. Minus any coronavirus-related anxieties, their six-plus...
E! Online

Zooey Deschanel shares sweet birthday post to boyfriend Jonathan Scott: ‘You are one of a kind wonderful’

 Zooey Deschanel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share an adorable snap in honor of her boyfriend, HGTV star Johnathan Scott’s 42nd birthday.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this