Jonathan Scott Reveals He Never Watched Girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's 'New Girl' Until They Started Dating!
Tuesday, 28 April 2020 () Jonathan Scott revealed that he did not ever watch his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel‘s show New Girl until they began dating. “I remember hearing She & Him songs on the radio or at a restaurant and I never knew that was you. It’s the same with New Girl. I had never seen New Girl until we [...]
Consumption is changing for audiences who are now stuck at home, says Xandr’s head of video market development for EMEA Austin Scott. Device usage and the amount of content that people have an appetite for has surged. That has opened an opportunity for streaming companies: We’ve seen the launch...
More than 12 million fans logged into Fortnite Thursday for the debut of Travis Scott's new single. The Grammy-nominated rapper debuted his new song "Astronomical" in the online video game. According..