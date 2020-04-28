Global  

Bandcamp Will Waive Revenue Sharing On First Friday of May, June & July to Support Artists

Billboard.com Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Bandcamp Will Waive Revenue Sharing On First Friday of May, June & July to Support ArtistsBandcamp is once again offering to waive its share of revenue generated for music sales on its site on three days in the coming months, the company announced in a blog post.
