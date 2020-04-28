Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Halle Berry Shines Pure Beauty In New Poolside Pic: “Summer In April Vibes”

Halle Berry Shines Pure Beauty In New Poolside Pic: “Summer In April Vibes”

SOHH Tuesday, 28 April 2020 ()
Halle Berry Shines Pure Beauty In New Poolside Pic: “Summer In April Vibes”Hollywood superstar Halle Berry is making it hard to wait for warmer weather. The popular actress went online this week to share a snapshot of herself enjoying some nice poolside temperatures. Halle Berry Is Heating Up Everyone’s April On Tuesday, Berry went to her Instagram page with a Woman Crush Everyday-worthy pic. The high-profile entertainer […]

The post Halle Berry Shines Pure Beauty In New Poolside Pic: “Summer In April Vibes” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Halle Berry shaves daughter's hair [Video]

Halle Berry shaves daughter's hair

Halle Berry shaves daughter's hair The star had to shave her daughter's head after the youngster stopped brushing her hair. The actress and her kids Nahla, 12, and Maceo, six, have been spending a lot..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:21Published
HBO Renews 'Westworld,' Halle Berry Admits Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life & More | THR News [Video]

HBO Renews 'Westworld,' Halle Berry Admits Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life & More | THR News

HBO Renews 'Westworld,' Halle Berry Admits Pierce Brosnan Saved Her Life & More | THR News

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 02:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Power’s La La Reminds Us Summer Is Coming W/ Bikini Pic + City Girls’ Yung Miami Loves It

Power’s La La Reminds Us Summer Is Coming W/ Bikini Pic + City Girls’ Yung Miami Loves It“Power” actress La La Anthony is making summer goals look vital. The high-profile entertainer lit up social media this weekend with a new pic of herself...
SOHH

Halle Berry Goes for Motorcycle Ride in Malibu

Halle Berry is enjoying a ride on her motorcycle! The Oscar winner went for a ride on her KTM 390 Duke motorcycle on Sunday afternoon (April 26) in Malibu,...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH Halle Berry Shines Pure Beauty In New Poolside Pic: "Summer In April Vibes" https://t.co/yDnWS7p7Mn https://t.co/Czu5dCxNlQ 1 hour ago