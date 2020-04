You Might Like

Tweets about this Danny Zuko RT @IGN: DICE confirmed a new Battlefield game is coming in 2021, and that Star Wars: Battlefront 2's Battle on Scarif content update will… 51 seconds ago Alex RT @sw_holocron: EA and Dice will stop updating Star Wars Battlefront ll after the release of tomorrow’s new update, which includes new Rey… 3 minutes ago Sarah Star Wars Battlefront 2: The Battle on Scarif – Community Update https://t.co/8Csq8K9w6x via @YouTube @blitzwinger 10 minutes ago this_cool_boy Star Wars Battlefront 2’s April content update will be its last https://t.co/vShVyh2yr7 https://t.co/x7lsaTFHNp 11 minutes ago Stars wars related n RT @GamerIntel: Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Scarif update appears to be its last https://t.co/ggj7lCPad5 https://t.co/4V9qiPFCYa 15 minutes ago