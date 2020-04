James Campbell RT @REBELLER: SHOTS FIRED "Effectively immediately AMC will no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theatres in the United State… 29 seconds ago ScøJø 3.0 RT @IGN: AMC Theaters will no longer show Universal Pictures films when they reopen because of the studio's choice to release some of their… 38 seconds ago Steve Chung RT @THR: AMC Theatres will no longer play Universal films in the wake of comments made by about the on-demand success of #TrollsWorldTour.… 50 seconds ago TJ kiszka RT @frankpallotta: JUST IN: AMC sent a letter to Universal saying that it will "no longer play any Universal movies in any of our theatres… 1 minute ago Tony Ramirez RT @AFPceleb: AMC, the leading US movie theater chain, says it will no longer play any Universal Pictures movies on its screens as a row ov… 3 minutes ago Jean Prytyskacz AMC Theaters will no longer play Universal movies after Trolls World Tour’s on-demand success https://t.co/2tdpHKN8Ac 4 minutes ago