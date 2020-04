Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

American actor Kate Hudson recently appeared on a virtual chat on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' and she reminisced the 2000 film 'Almost Famous' and talked with her old pal about how "wild" it is to revisit that time.



According to E!News, the 41-year-old actor and Fallon both starred in the 2000 film 'Almost... 👓 View full article