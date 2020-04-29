Global  

'Jurassic Park' child star Joe Mazzello not back in franchise yet

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
"Jurassic Park" child star Joe Mazzello says he is not coming back to the franchise yet. Mazzello as a child essayed the role of Tim Murphy, grandson of the park founder John Hammond, in 1993's "Jurassic Park" and the 1997 sequel "The Lost World: Jurassic Park". Recently, actor Chris Pratt said that the original cast is slated to...
