Paul Hollywood Eats Japan: Viewers call new Channel 4 show 'racist' and 'cringeworthy'
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Channel 4 show saw Bake Off judge ask if the Japanese eat bread, and give a Michelin-starred chef a Pot Noodle
