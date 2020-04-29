Global  

Paul Hollywood Eats Japan: Viewers call new Channel 4 show 'racist' and 'cringeworthy'

Independent Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Channel 4 show saw Bake Off judge ask if the Japanese eat bread, and give a Michelin-starred chef a Pot Noodle
