Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan, says he was one of the finest actors
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () April 29 is going to be one of the saddest days for all the Irrfan Khan fans and even Hindi Cinema. His untimely and unfortunate demise has shaken and shocked one and all, especially the people from the fraternity who worked with him and knew him as a human and not just an actor. One of them is Akshay Kumar, who did two films...
Pakistan violated the ceasefire yet again in areas along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, a political war raged over reported writing off of loans worth Rs 68,000 crore by the Reserve Bank of India. The Union government also extended the deadline to submit bids for Air India....
Actor Akshay Kumar expressed his gratitude towards emergency service providers. The actor 'Dil Se' thanked all emergency service providers on his family's behalf. Akshay shared his picture with a paper..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:24Published