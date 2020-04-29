Global  

Akshay Kumar mourns the loss of Irrfan Khan, says he was one of the finest actors

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 April 2020
April 29 is going to be one of the saddest days for all the Irrfan Khan fans and even Hindi Cinema. His untimely and unfortunate demise has shaken and shocked one and all, especially the people from the fraternity who worked with him and knew him as a human and not just an actor. One of them is Akshay Kumar, who did two films...
