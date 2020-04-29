Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Aamir Khan mourns Irrfan Khan’s demise

Aamir Khan mourns Irrfan Khan’s demise

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection, passed away on Wednesday. The 54-years-old actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in the city and was under doctor's observation. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan. His death has left his fans and his fraternity friends in a state of shock.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 54

Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 54 01:03

 Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 54. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, his spokesman said.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor | [Video]

Angrezi Medium | Movie Review | Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, Kareena Kapoor |

Angrezi Medium has hit the theatres already. The second part of the hit Hindi Medium franchise would give us the opportunity to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen after quite some time. Apart from that,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:03Published
Deepika On Irrfan Khan Angrezi Medium, Struggle & Journey In Bollywood/Hollywood | Humble Star [Video]

Deepika On Irrfan Khan Angrezi Medium, Struggle & Journey In Bollywood/Hollywood | Humble Star

Irrfan Khan is no doubt one of the finest actors in bollywood and hollywood, Fans love him for his humble behaviour. Watch the video to know more about the kind nature of Mega Star Irrfan Khan.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Shah Rukh Khan on Irrfan Khan: My friend, inspiration and the greatest actor of our times

Irrfan Khan's demise has left a void in the Hindi film industry that's unlikely to be filled in the coming years. There was nobody like him, what we call the...
Mid-Day

Irrfan admitted to the ICU for colon infection

Irrfan Khan hit headlines for being admitted to the ICU today at a city hospital. Confirming the same, the actor official spokesperson gave an update about the...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Aamir Khan mourns Irrfan Khan’s demise https://t.co/bWHZ2B3tzm https://t.co/GB53tt8nEt 12 minutes ago

ferdusrahman2

FERDUS RT @etimes: .@aamir_khan shares a post grieving the huge loss of @irrfank #IrrfanKhan #RIPIrfan #Legend https://t.co/T2zcHgqt8h 23 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes .@aamir_khan shares a post grieving the huge loss of @irrfank #IrrfanKhan #RIPIrfan #Legend https://t.co/T2zcHgqt8h 48 minutes ago

aamir_ib

Aamir Ali RT @TabeenahAnjum: Jaipur mourns passing of its son, as actor #IrrfanKhan breath his last today. Four days ago his mother Sayeeda Begum… 2 hours ago