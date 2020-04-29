Aamir Khan mourns Irrfan Khan’s demise

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to the ICU of a Mumbai hospital for a colon infection, passed away on Wednesday. The 54-years-old actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. On Tuesday, he was admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital in the city and was under doctor's observation. Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa and sons – Babil and Ayan. His death has left his fans and his fraternity friends in a state of shock.
