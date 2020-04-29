Irrfan Khan, Indian actor in 'Life of Pi', dies of cancer aged 54
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 () Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought versatility and style to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake", died on Wednesday, aged 54.
Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 53. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, his spokesman said.
Today is an extremely sad day for as the Country has lost a gem...Actor Irrfan Khan has died in Mumbai today. His sudden demise has left everyone in a deep shock. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai..