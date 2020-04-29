Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Irrfan Khan, Indian actor in 'Life of Pi', dies of cancer aged 54

Irrfan Khan, Indian actor in 'Life of Pi', dies of cancer aged 54

Reuters Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought versatility and style to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake", died on Wednesday, aged 54.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53

Slumdog Millionaire star Irrfan Khan dies at 53 01:03

 Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s most well-known exports to Hollywood, has died at the age of 53. Khan died on Wednesday after he was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, his spokesman said.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies aged 53 [Video]

'Life of Pi' star Irrfan Khan dies aged 53

The actor, who starred as the adult version of the title character in the movie 'Life of Pi', passed away on Wednesday a day after he was admitted to hospital in Mumbai, India with a colon infection.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published
Special Journey of Irrfan Khan: from a struggling actor to a success story: Watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Special Journey of Irrfan Khan: from a struggling actor to a success story: Watch | Oneindia News

Today is an extremely sad day for as the Country has lost a gem...Actor Irrfan Khan has died in Mumbai today. His sudden demise has left everyone in a deep shock. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:51Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Irrfan Khan, Indian actor in 'Life of Pi', dies after battling cancer

Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit films and had roles in Hollywood movies such as "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake", died...
Reuters

Irrfan Khan, Bollywood Actor Who Made a Hollywood Mark, Dies at 53

The Indian actor brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and was featured in several Hollywood films, including “Life of Pi” and “The...
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this

New_India22

Ramesh Kumar രമേശ് കുമാർ, ரமேஷ் குமார், রমেশ কুমার RT @mvmeet: Why Indian "peacefuls" hate Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan? BECAUSE * He had questioned Ramzan fast and Muslim festival of Muhar… 2 seconds ago

political_moody

AMBEDKAR WAADI 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @RahulGandhi: I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador… 2 seconds ago

mohisoni1

mohit soni RT @nytimesworld: Irrfan Khan, the Indian actor who brought a modern sensibility to recent hit movies and was featured in several Hollywood… 3 seconds ago

JithinVmi

Jithin Vfc RT @vijayanpinarayi: It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of actor Irrfan Khan. He was an actor par excellence and his unti… 7 seconds ago

Iranoladun

Orange pulp RT @Variety: Irrfan Khan, ‘Life of Pi,’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ Star Dies at 53 https://t.co/s81WvIDxeX 10 seconds ago

samina_yar

Samina Yar Inna lillahi wa Inna ilayhi raaji'un. A great loss. He was a great actor his talent was not restricted to a singl… https://t.co/alquNFMsmK 14 seconds ago

TheNationNews

The Nation Nigeria Irrfan Khan, Indian actor in ‘Life of Pi’ dies after battling cancer https://t.co/oJRhCfYur5 20 seconds ago

heavensent703

Ryan Kelly ✝️🙏 RT @fox5dc: REST IN PEACE: Irrfan Khan, an Indian actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie “Slumdog Millionaire” in 2008 as well as ma… 26 seconds ago