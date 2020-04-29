Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Madison Bailey Wiki: Facts About the Actress Playing Kiara on Netflix’s “Outer Banks”

Madison Bailey Wiki: Facts About the Actress Playing Kiara on Netflix’s “Outer Banks”

Earn The Necklace Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Netflix’s Outer Banks is one of the most talked about shows during the social isolation period. The show follows a group of teens on two sides of the social hierarchy – the wealthy Kooks and the “wrong side of the tracks” Pogues. And between them is Kiara, an outcast Kook who fits in better with […]

The post Madison Bailey Wiki: Facts About the Actress Playing Kiara on Netflix’s “Outer Banks” appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cast Talk 'Outer Banks' [Video]

Cast Talk 'Outer Banks'

The cast of the new Netflix coming-of-age drama "Outer Banks", including Chase Stokes, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, and Madison Bailey, discuss their series and how it shows that social status doesn't..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:22Published
The Cast Of Netflix's Outer Banks Spills What's In Their Bag [Video]

The Cast Of Netflix's Outer Banks Spills What's In Their Bag

The cast of Netflix's Outer Banks spill what they've been carrying in their everyday bags. They try and guess which items belong to another one of their cast members.

Credit: Refinery 29     Duration: 03:32Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Rudy Pankow Wiki: Facts About the Actor Playing JJ on “Outer Banks”

Outer Banks is Netflix’s latest teen drama that has us hooked! The cast of talented young actors play the Pogues who join their leader, John B played by Chase...
Earn The Necklace


Tweets about this