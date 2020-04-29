Noel Gallagher To Share 'Lost' Oasis Song 'Don't Stop'

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

He found it during a COVID-19 clean up...



*Noel Gallagher* is set to share 'lost' Oasis song 'Don't Stop'.



The guitarist was forced to shelve his 2020 plans due to the spread of coronavirus, which has largely made touring impossible.



With time on his hands, Noel decided to sift through his old boxes of unmarked compact discs, ploughing through demos, unheard sketches, and alternate takes.



He's uncovered 'lost' Oasis song 'Don't Stop' - never played live, there's only one bootleg available, recorded during a Hong Kong soundcheck.



Set to emerge shortly, here's the message from Noel Gallagher...







pic.twitter.com/1FhN6oIurU



— Noel Gallagher (@NoelGallagher) April 29, 2020



