You Might Like

Tweets about this Trans man on PrEP 💙⚒️ Jill Gascoine death: The Gentle Touch star dies aged 83 | London Evening Standard https://t.co/vO3PrA61hB 2 minutes ago Elizabeth Lewton RT @AMcGown: So sad to hear of the death of actress Jill Gascoine, a real heroine of my childhood as DI Maggie Forbes in the groundbreaking… 8 minutes ago George Lorimer RT @Independent: The Gentle Touch actor Jill Gascoine has died https://t.co/pPx7xpUoeW 9 minutes ago snapperdrew Sad news about Jill Gascoine, who has died aged 83. I remember ‘The Gentle Touch’ very well... and there was a rath… https://t.co/eGszH2MNCL 15 minutes ago Wayne Spencer RT @loureviewsblog: Very sad to hear of the death of Jill Gascoine at 83. The Gentle Touch was regular viewing in our house. She had been l… 34 minutes ago The Independent The Gentle Touch actor Jill Gascoine has died https://t.co/pPx7xpUoeW 41 minutes ago Louise Penn Very sad to hear of the death of Jill Gascoine at 83. The Gentle Touch was regular viewing in our house. She had be… https://t.co/sFhpQo3bZ3 50 minutes ago That Was Then This Is Now Sad news of the death of Jill Gascoine. Remember watching The Gentle Touch back in the day? READ MORE:… https://t.co/RH85WaAMMl 1 hour ago