Irrfan Khan's last audio clip on Twitter

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Irrfan Khan passed away today in Mumbai. The actor, who was hospitalised for colon infection in the city. His last film 'Angrezi Medium' will be remembered by all. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film Radhika Madan, Dimple Kapadia and Kareena Kapoor Khan. It was about the nuances between in relationship between a young daughter and her single father. Sadly, the actor couldn't attend the promotions of the film due to health issue.
Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir, Alia get teary-eyed while bidding goodbye to Rishi Kapoor 01:23

 Actor Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone teary-eyed. The actor breathed his last at age of 67 at Mumbai's HN Reliance Foundation hospital on April 30. Ranbir Kapoor was seen numb while performing last rites of his father. While, teary-eyed Alia Bhatt was seen consoling sobbing Neetu Kapoor....

